Bitter harvest : Himachal’s apple crisis demands urgent action

HIMACHAL Pradesh’s apple growers are paying a steep price for a changing climate. The state’s Rs 5,000-crore apple economy faces one of its worst seasons, with production estimated to fall from 6.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2025 to 4.36 lakh tonnes in 2026. Insufficient winter snowfall, unseasonal spring rains, hailstorms and erratic temperatures have disrupted flowering, pollination and fruit formation. The consequences extend far beyond orchards. Apple cultivation supports around 2.5 lakh families and sustains workers, transporters, traders and packaging businesses. A poor harvest threatens rural incomes, employment and local markets. For small growers already grappling with rising input costs, successive weather shocks can turn a bad season into a debt trap.

The crisis exposes the vulnerability of a horticultural economy increasingly dependent on unpredictable weather. Apple trees need adequate winter chilling, while flowering and fruit-setting require suitable conditions. Warming temperatures and erratic precipitation are disturbing this delicate cycle. Expanding orchard acreage alone cannot guarantee prosperity when climatic conditions become less favourable. The response must go beyond announcing relief after every crop failure. Irrigation facilities, water harvesting and efficient micro-irrigation systems are essential to reduce dependence on rainfall. Anti-hail nets should become more accessible, particularly to small orchardists. Crop insurance must be simpler to understand, widely publicised and effective in delivering timely compensation.

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Equally important is sustained research into climate-resilient varieties, changing cultivation zones and improved pollination. Farmers need reliable scientific advice before investing in costly changes to their orchards. Diversification into suitable fruits and greater investment in storage, processing and value addition can also reduce dependence on a single crop. The survival of the state’s horticultural lifeline depends on how quickly these priorities translate into action.