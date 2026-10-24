DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Bitter harvest : Himachal’s apple crisis demands urgent action

Bitter harvest : Himachal’s apple crisis demands urgent action

The Tribune Editorial: For apple growers already grappling with rising input costs, successive weather shocks can turn a bad season into a debt trap

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

HIMACHAL Pradesh’s apple growers are paying a steep price for a changing climate. The state’s Rs 5,000-crore apple economy faces one of its worst seasons, with production estimated to fall from 6.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2025 to 4.36 lakh tonnes in 2026. Insufficient winter snowfall, unseasonal spring rains, hailstorms and erratic temperatures have disrupted flowering, pollination and fruit formation. The consequences extend far beyond orchards. Apple cultivation supports around 2.5 lakh families and sustains workers, transporters, traders and packaging businesses. A poor harvest threatens rural incomes, employment and local markets. For small growers already grappling with rising input costs, successive weather shocks can turn a bad season into a debt trap.

The crisis exposes the vulnerability of a horticultural economy increasingly dependent on unpredictable weather. Apple trees need adequate winter chilling, while flowering and fruit-setting require suitable conditions. Warming temperatures and erratic precipitation are disturbing this delicate cycle. Expanding orchard acreage alone cannot guarantee prosperity when climatic conditions become less favourable. The response must go beyond announcing relief after every crop failure. Irrigation facilities, water harvesting and efficient micro-irrigation systems are essential to reduce dependence on rainfall. Anti-hail nets should become more accessible, particularly to small orchardists. Crop insurance must be simpler to understand, widely publicised and effective in delivering timely compensation.

Advertisement

Equally important is sustained research into climate-resilient varieties, changing cultivation zones and improved pollination. Farmers need reliable scientific advice before investing in costly changes to their orchards. Diversification into suitable fruits and greater investment in storage, processing and value addition can also reduce dependence on a single crop. The survival of the state’s horticultural lifeline depends on how quickly these priorities translate into action.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts