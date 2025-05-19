DT
BJP Govt vs Oppn: Slugfest over global outreach delegations

Editorial
Updated At : 02:18 AM May 19, 2025 IST
THE unanimity between the Union Government and the Opposition in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy has proved to be shortlived. Things are back to square one as the Congress and its allies, which wholeheartedly gave the thumbs up to Operation Sindoor as well as the economic and diplomatic squeeze on Pakistan, are now up in arms against the ruling party. A controversy has erupted over the nomination of members to all-party delegations, which will travel around the world to convey India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The Centre caused a flutter when it named Congress MP Shashi Tharoor the head of one of the seven delegations, even though he was not nominated by his own party. The government also ignored three of the four names recommended by the grand old party, which is a prime constituent of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, has repeatedly claimed that he is not keen to join the BJP, but there is no doubt that he continues to be in the good books of the NDA government. During the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the presence of Tharoor and CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the event would give “sleepless nights” to many. The message to the Congress was clear: The BJP would go all out to upstage its rival in the Kerala Assembly polls next year. Now, picking Tharoor as a delegation leader is another move aimed at rattling the Congress in the southern state. Unfortunately, politicking has taken precedence over national interest.

The upcoming global tour assumes greater significance as Pakistan, in a tit-for-tat move, has decided to send a diplomatic team to important capitals worldwide to articulate the country’s stand. The Indian all-party delegations must present a united front so that they can effectively expose Pakistan’s nefarious designs before the international community. The inter-party slugfest will only weaken India’s case.

