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Home / Editorials / BJP jolted : Prashant Kishor pulls off stunning win in bypoll

BJP jolted : Prashant Kishor pulls off stunning win in bypoll

The Tribune Editorial:The party’s first Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary now finds himself on a sticky wicket even within his own party

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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BARELY nine months after his fledgling Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) was routed in the Bihar Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor stormed a BJP bastion with a thumping victory in the Bankipur bypoll. The outcome would be all the more painful for the saffron party, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, as its president Nitin Nabin had vacated the seat after his election to the Rajya Sabha. In Madhya Pradesh, another BJP-ruled state, the Congress won the Datia seat. The face-saver for the BJP was its victory in Gujarat, where it retained the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Vadodara district.

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The Bankipur verdict is an embarrassment not only for Nitin Nabin but also for Samrat Choudhary, Bihar’s first BJP chief minister. Kishor has relentlessly targeted Choudhary over the burning issues of corruption, unemployment and law & order. The CM now finds himself on a sticky wicket even within his own party. Buoyed by his victory, Kishor is set to up the ante against the state government and project the JSP as the third front. An uneasy alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) already seems to be playing into his hands.

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The byelection to three Assembly seats — one each in Bihar, MP and Gujarat — was the first poll battle after GenZ protests rocked the BJP-led Union government over the NEET paper leak and other issues. The ruling party is desperate to wrest the initiative after the historic agitation at Jantar Mantar. However, what has added to its woes is the donation theft at Ram Mandir — an emotive issue that can dent its Hindu vote bank. With just six months to go for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh elections, the party must prioritise clean governance at the Central and state levels in order to regain momentum. The Opposition, meanwhile, should go all out to exploit the chinks in the BJP’s armour.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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