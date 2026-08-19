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Home / Editorials / Black money : Court steps in to safeguard poll process

Black money : Court steps in to safeguard poll process

The Tribune Editorial: The onus is on probe agencies, prosecutors, courts and the ECI to implement the Supreme Court’s latest directions strictly and transparently.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court has rightly observed that the use of black money in elections compromises democracy as the voter’s choice is influenced by allurements. Indeed, the poll process cannot be genuinely free and fair if ill-gotten wealth has a bearing on how citizens vote and if cases involving electoral offences remain pending for years. The Court has stressed that the recovery of suspected election-related cash must be followed by swift, credible action. Its direction that seizures be reported within 24 hours, with reasons establishing a prima facie link to an electoral malpractice, introduces an important element of accountability. The expectation that investigations should ordinarily be completed within a year, with delays explained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), also carries weight.

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The SC order also confronts another uncomfortable reality: justice delayed in election cases can become justice denied. With polls taking place every five years, prolonged trials can allow candidates accused of serious offences to contest repeatedly while cases remain in limbo. The direction to high courts to designate courts for speedy disposal is therefore welcome. So too is the requirement of HC approval before poll-related cases against candidates are withdrawn. One political party replacing another at the helm must not become a pretext for quietly abandoning criminal proceedings.

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The scale of pendency justifies the urgency. More than 3.87 lakh FIRs were registered in connection with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Of these, about 43% have resulted in convictions, while closure reports have been filed in 20% of the cases; the rest are pending trial or under investigation. The SC’s intervention has also renewed the debate on political funding. In 2024, the SC had struck down the electoral bonds scheme, ruling that anonymous political contributions violated voters’ right to information. Now, the onus is on probe agencies, prosecutors, courts and the ECI to implement the latest directions strictly and transparently.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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