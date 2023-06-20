Blinken in China

AHEAD of Antony Blinken’s visit to the Chinese capital, the first by a US Secretary of State in five years, officials of both the countries played down the odds of any breakthrough or concrete deliverables. Postponed in February over the spy balloon controversy, the talks follow months of increased contact amid soaring tensions. The disputes range from trade and US efforts to hold back China’s semiconductor industry, to the status of Taiwan and Beijing’s human rights record. The bar for success had been set low, and Washington can be a tad relieved that China has been receptive to its efforts to stabilise the increasingly acrimonious relationship. The decision to maintain high-level interactions and keep channels of communication open are baby steps, but significant nevertheless, to stem the tide of mistrust.

A new modus vivendi in Sino-US ties seems a rather optimistic scenario, made apparent by Wang Yi’s combative line that the doors for dialogue are open, but only just. His stern message was to avoid strategic surprises. China’s top diplomat, who ranks above Foreign Minister Qin Gang in the party hierarchy, said it was up to the US to choose between dialogue or confrontation and cooperation or conflict.

Blinken’s visit is notable for aiming to prevent friction from spiralling into open conflict and to reduce the risk of miscalculation. There has been serious concern in the region that the deterioration of ties raises the spectre of a military clash over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. A thaw in relations between the world’s two largest economies has global implications for financial markets, trade practices and supply chains. For now, both sides have prevented ties from bottoming out. President Biden, by putting a positive spin on Blinken’s visit, hopes to increase the chances of a second meeting with counterpart Xi Jinping to further reorient ties.