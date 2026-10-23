Blot on diversity : Racism against people from North-East must end

A video clip showing a social media influencer racially abusing a Tripura youth has sparked outrage in the North-East and beyond. The disturbing incident must prompt a deeper national conversation about the persistent prejudice faced by people from the region. The swift response by the Delhi Police and the intervention of political leaders such as Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlight the seriousness of the matter. The authorities must now ensure a fair and thorough investigation. At the same time, the dignity and privacy of the victim must remain paramount.

Racial stereotyping and derogatory remarks about their identity are recurring experiences for many people from the North-East who work or study in other parts of the country, especially in metropolitan cities. Such behaviour reinforces exclusion and undermines the constitutional promise of equality. Last month, Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh was murdered in Delhi after he objected to a ruckus caused by miscreants outside his residence. Seven people have been chargesheeted for the heinous crime. Even as investigators must establish whether that killing involved a racial motive, the case underscores the urgent need to protect every citizen from violence and intimidation. Social media has a crucial role to play in exposing wrongdoing and mobilising public concern.

Advertisement

India’s strength lies in its diversity. Citizens from Tripura, Manipur and other northeastern states deserve the same security, respect and sense of belonging as everyone else. Justice must go beyond punishing the guilty; it must reaffirm that racism has no place in a democratic society. Ending racial discrimination is a test of India’s commitment to equality, fraternity and pluralism.