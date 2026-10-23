DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Blot on diversity : Racism against people from North-East must end

Blot on diversity : Racism against people from North-East must end

The Tribune Editorial: Citizens from Tripura, Manipur and other northeastern states deserve the same security, respect and sense of belonging as everyone else

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A video clip showing a social media influencer racially abusing a Tripura youth has sparked outrage in the North-East and beyond. The disturbing incident must prompt a deeper national conversation about the persistent prejudice faced by people from the region. The swift response by the Delhi Police and the intervention of political leaders such as Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlight the seriousness of the matter. The authorities must now ensure a fair and thorough investigation. At the same time, the dignity and privacy of the victim must remain paramount.

Racial stereotyping and derogatory remarks about their identity are recurring experiences for many people from the North-East who work or study in other parts of the country, especially in metropolitan cities. Such behaviour reinforces exclusion and undermines the constitutional promise of equality. Last month, Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh was murdered in Delhi after he objected to a ruckus caused by miscreants outside his residence. Seven people have been chargesheeted for the heinous crime. Even as investigators must establish whether that killing involved a racial motive, the case underscores the urgent need to protect every citizen from violence and intimidation. Social media has a crucial role to play in exposing wrongdoing and mobilising public concern.

Advertisement

India’s strength lies in its diversity. Citizens from Tripura, Manipur and other northeastern states deserve the same security, respect and sense of belonging as everyone else. Justice must go beyond punishing the guilty; it must reaffirm that racism has no place in a democratic society. Ending racial discrimination is a test of India’s commitment to equality, fraternity and pluralism.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts