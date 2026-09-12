Bluestar oustees : HC corrects 42 years of official delay

THE Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention in the rehabilitation case of Operation Bluestar-affected shopkeepers is a sobering reminder of how administrative delay can become a form of injustice. Forty-two years after their shops were destroyed or demolished, the displaced traders are still fighting over the terms on which they should receive alternative commercial sites. The fact that the state had itself accepted the principle of rehabilitation makes the delay particularly indefensible. The disparity is stark. Under the Galiara Scheme, introduced in 1988 for the redevelopment of the area around the Golden Temple, commercial tenants displaced by the project were offered alternative sites at Rs 1,000 per square yard, along with other concessions. In 1991, the Punjab government decided that those displaced during Operation Bluestar should be treated on similar lines. The principle was reiterated in 2006. Yet in 2012, the state proposed allotting 133 booths to the Bluestar oustees at Rs 38,400 per square yard.