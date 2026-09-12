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Home / Editorials / Bluestar oustees : HC corrects 42 years of official delay
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Bluestar oustees : HC corrects 42 years of official delay

The Tribune Editorial: Under the Galiara Scheme, commercial tenants displaced by the project were offered alternative sites at Rs 1,000 per square yard

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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THE Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention in the rehabilitation case of Operation Bluestar-affected shopkeepers is a sobering reminder of how administrative delay can become a form of injustice. Forty-two years after their shops were destroyed or demolished, the displaced traders are still fighting over the terms on which they should receive alternative commercial sites. The fact that the state had itself accepted the principle of rehabilitation makes the delay particularly indefensible. The disparity is stark. Under the Galiara Scheme, introduced in 1988 for the redevelopment of the area around the Golden Temple, commercial tenants displaced by the project were offered alternative sites at Rs 1,000 per square yard, along with other concessions. In 1991, the Punjab government decided that those displaced during Operation Bluestar should be treated on similar lines. The principle was reiterated in 2006. Yet in 2012, the state proposed allotting 133 booths to the Bluestar oustees at Rs 38,400 per square yard.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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