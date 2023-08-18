Boost for artisans

THE approval by the Union Cabinet of the Rs 13,000-crore Vishwakarma Yojana is a much-needed boost for traditional craftspersons. Electoral considerations may have played a part in the announcement of the scheme in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; that said, extending help in any form to the traditional artisans is a highly laudable move. To be launched next month, the scheme covers 18 traditional trades across rural and urban areas. It aims to benefit about 30 lakh artisans and craftspersons, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers. Providing an opportunity to upgrade skill-sets, the promise of marketing support and the offer of collateral-free credit are welcome policy interventions.

The Centre plans to fund the scheme, but it will need the support of state governments. Without close coordination and a shared sense of purpose, the scheme could hit undesirable political hurdles. That must be avoided for the sake of artisans and the survival of traditional crafts. The younger generation does not find craft-making lucrative. Many are choosing not to carry forward the family legacy as they look for better job options. The increasing cost of raw material and the shift from handmade to factory-made products are the other challenges. In such a scenario, an institutionalised support system can be a lifeline for the struggling artisan families.

It’s ironical that though the demand for curios for home décor is growing, the craftspersons are not reaping the benefits. Any plan targeted at their upliftment deserves all-round support. Equally praiseworthy is the Rajasthan Government’s initiative to provide opportunities for artistes to perform for 100 days in their areas to encourage and preserve folk art.

