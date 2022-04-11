Booster shot for adults

INDIA has extended the much-anticipated booster shots to all adults who took the second shot at least nine months ago. They were introduced free of cost in mid-January for the frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities and extended to all in the 60-plus category last month. It is the way forward as the coronavirus is still going strong with its newer and contagious variants striking every few months. Right now, parts of Asia, Europe and North America are grappling with huge surges in Covid cases. With most curbs, including restrictions on international travel, having been lifted, this precautionary jab is vital for building immunity.

However, by making this shot a paid one, the government seems to have washed its hands of its duty to ensure that all adults are not only administered the booster dose but also encouraged to get themselves jabbed again. The guideline that the adults newly eligible for the booster shot — there are crores of them — would have to get it from private centres and also pay for it is discriminatory. At the same time, it portends probabilities that are awash with discouraging and chaotic scenarios. Given the present hesitancy towards the vaccine, as is apparent from the tepid response to the booster shot in the past three months, not many are likely to be willing to shell out at least Rs 225 to get the vaccine. With an overwhelming majority of the beneficiaries having preferred free-of-cost shots at government hospitals to the paid ones at private ones last year, the authorities should have known better. Also, private hospitals do not have the wherewithal, including staff and infrastructure, needed to cater to crores of adults. Past experience points to the majority not being comfortable with booking appointments through the CoWin or Aarogya Setu apps and opting for walk-ins.

For the booster shots to be a success, the Centre must make them available free of cost for all in government as well as private hospitals.