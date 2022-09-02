Boosting GDP

India continues to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with its GDP expanding by 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, thanks to increased consumption and resurgence of domestic demand. However, the sobering fact is that this growth rate is lower than the RBI’s estimate of 16.2 per cent. The April-June period this year was least impacted by the Covid pandemic, in stark contrast to the corresponding quarter of 2021 when the Delta wave had wreaked havoc across the country. Although the Russia-Ukraine war has caused supply chain disruptions over the past six months, Indian economy was expected to grow at a higher rate in view of last year’s low base. The below-par performance can be partly attributed to the inadequate contribution made by the manufacturing sector, even as the services sector is showing better recovery.

The rest of the year is likely to be challenging too. Moody’s Investors Service has downwardly revised India’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 per cent, citing rising interest rates, an uneven monsoon and global demand slowdown. It’s worrying that growth in the eight core infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — slowed down to 4.5 per cent in July, the lowest in six months. On the bright side, India’s gross GST revenue collections in August saw a 28 per cent jump on a year-on-year basis.

There is a dire need to rev up the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors and tackle a big stumbling block — the deceleration in exports due to the threat of recession in leading economies worldwide. The increasing dependence on imports is not a good sign; rather, it runs contrary to the government’s atmanirbharta push. The time is ripe to explore alternative markets for Indian products. China’s low growth rate of 0.4 per cent in the April-June quarter should spur India to wrest the initiative. How Indian economy tackles the headwinds, especially during the upcoming festival season, will determine the sustainability of its GDP growth.