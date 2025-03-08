DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Editorials / Boosting R&D

Boosting R&D

Will the private sector deliver?
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:17 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Modi government’s Rs 1 lakh crore fund proposed to boost private sector research and development (R&D) is a bold step towards addressing the country’s chronic underinvestment in innovation. Structured as low-interest, long-term loans, this initiative signals a crucial shift in the country’s approach to scientific advancement — one that places the private sector at the forefront of the nation’s research ecosystem. India has long lagged behind global leaders in R&D investment, with expenditure stuck at a dismal 0.65 per cent of the GDP. In contrast, the US and China allocate over 2 per cent of the GDP, with their private sectors contributing a staggering 75 per cent of the total R&D spending. In India, however, private sector investment has hovered around 30-36 per cent, reflecting a deep-seated reluctance among industries to prioritise fundamental research over short-term profits. The new scheme seeks to reverse this trend by making funding accessible to companies with commercially viable research proposals, a model akin to a production-linked incentive scheme for R&D.

The newly established Anusandhan National Research Foundation is expected to play a pivotal role in administering these funds. Unlike traditional grant-based schemes, this initiative emphasises applied research with clear commercial potential. This focus on tangible outcomes may ensure that the investment translates into new products, patents and economic growth. However, its success hinges on robust implementation, transparent selection criteria and the ability to attract industry participation beyond a few dominant sectors like pharmaceuticals and defence.

While this move is promising, the government must also strengthen academia-industry collaboration, streamline bureaucratic hurdles and create incentives for long-term innovation rather than short-term gains. The growing number of patents filed by Indians underscores potential for innovation, giving power to the government’s ambitious plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper