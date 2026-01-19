DT
Home / Editorials / Bouquet culture: All-pervasive ritual needs a recall

Bouquet culture: All-pervasive ritual needs a recall

The Tribune Editorial: Wasteful expenditure becomes an established norm, with no questions asked. It also sends a message of misplaced priorities.

Editorial
Updated At : 02:10 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
THE customary image follows a set pattern — a Chief Minister calling on a Central minister with an impressive bouquet of flowers or a rich state-specific art or craft item. Any visiting dignitary, too, is bombarded with offerings. There is logic in the argument that these are tokens of respect and that such gestures matter. What’s problematic is how the culture of indulgence percolates down the line. Government funds are similarly put to use at just about every meeting or event, even ironically if the purpose of the discussion is shortage of funds and seeking additional financial help. At public functions, the stage is filled with a tasteless display. Huge amounts are spent on gaudy souvenirs and unnecessary takeaways. Wasteful expenditure then becomes an established norm, with no questions asked. It also sends a message of misplaced priorities — that money is never an issue for governments, where and how to spend it certainly is.

The unending love for flowers — even if at public expense — is heartwarming, but why is a warm greeting not enough? If the uplifting presence of flowers helps in arriving at decisions that can uplift the lot of the swarming millions, the practice should be passionately followed. If it helps in having a more civilised political discourse, absolutely go for it. There is no evidence to support these claims. It’s not simply a call for austerity and putting an end to meaningless rituals. It’s a plea for a more responsible and measured way of functioning.

A bouquet represents warmth and hope on behalf of the people, but it’s been reduced to a mandatory accompaniment and handout meant for the camera. It’s sadly now a metaphor for lazy and costly government habits that serve little purpose. May better sense prevail.

