Bright spot

Launched in 2016 with the objective of providing concessional LPG connection to households using traditional fuels like wood, cow dung or coal for cooking, the benefits of the Modi government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) were never in doubt. An independent assessment has now brought out the scheme’s transformational impact on the quality of life, and how renewed focus and addressing the shortcomings ought to be the way forward. The study estimates that in 2019 alone, higher penetration and usage of LPG as a cooking fuel prevented at least 1.5 lakh pollution-related premature deaths. The figures are only related to indoor air pollution and could go up substantially, it claims, if one were to factor in the reduction in outdoor air pollution owing to biomass burning in household cooking.

Popular and well-received, Ujjwala is often cited as one of the most effective government interventions to improve air quality and reduce health risks. A survey by the Health Ministry in six states had shown a vast improvement not just in terms of prevalence of respiratory diseases, but also in general health conditions in villages with high scheme coverage. The low annual cylinder refills by beneficiaries because of their poor financial condition and instances of diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes, though, are downsides that call for urgent attention. Apart from confronting the key issues of affordability and accessibility, there is also the inclination towards traditional fuel in areas where the forest cover is high. The fact that a vast percentage of households continue to not use LPG as the primary fuel despite having the facility is another statistic that policymakers cannot ignore.

Only 63 per cent of the world’s population has access to clean cooking fuels and related technologies. The target for 2030 is 74 per cent. India’s march to sustainable development is noteworthy, but the task is only half-done. The transition to clean energy must continue in the mission mode.