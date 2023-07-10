Brij Bhushan in dock

THE justice delivery system is at last homing in on outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers over the past few years. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi police, a local court has summoned him to appear before it on July 18. There seems to be clear evidence against Brij Bhushan, who is facing charges of sexual assault and harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation. The victims have narrated instances of misconduct and inappropriate touching by Brij Bhushan to the police as well IOA’s Oversight Committee probing their allegations.

There should be no laxity in pursuing the case against the MP. As it is, the wrestlers, led by international medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have fought hard over the past few months to get the influential Brij Bhushan in the dock. In their quest for justice, the gritty players led a protest in Delhi and braved police action when they tried to march to the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration. Following an assurance from the authorities — that came after much dilly-dallying — they stepped back and agreed to confine their fight to the court.

It would be a huge letdown for the wrestlers, and women in sports in general, if the legal process is compromised or a soft approach is adopted to deal with the accused. It is important that the politically powerful Brij Bhushan be proceeded against strictly as it will demonstrate zero tolerance for such crimes in the sporting arena, which is reportedly teeming with predatory men occupying positions of power.