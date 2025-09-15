Britain must confront hate crimes head on

THE recent sexual assault on a young Sikh woman in the UK is an unspeakable crime; it is a shameful indictment of a society that is allowing racism and misogyny to thrive in plain sight. The perpetrators did not just commit a vile act of rape; they used it as a weapon to tell the victim she “did not belong here.” This was racially aggravated hatred, deliberately targeting both her identity as a Sikh and as a woman. British MP Preet Gill has rightly called it “an act of extreme violence” and reminded the country that the Sikh community does belong in Britain — as does every minority that has helped build the nation. Her words reflect the anguish of thousands who are asking: if women cannot walk to work without fear of being violated and are told to “go back”, what does that say about Britain today?

This outrage comes against the backdrop of a swelling tide of far-right mobilisation. Just a day later, London witnessed one of its largest right-wing rallies in decades, with more than one lakh protesters waving flags and chanting anti-immigrant slogans under Tommy Robinson’s toxic banner. The rhetoric of exclusion heard at rallies does not end at placards; it seeps into streets and emboldens violent men to act. The rise of hate-fuelled politics is visible across the globe: shootings in the US, mosque attacks in New Zealand and anti-migrant violence in Germany. Each reflects the same dangerous pattern — political movements that demonise minorities and normalise violence.

The UK government cannot downplay these linkages. Condemnations mean little if there is no decisive action. Justice must be swift, hate crime laws enforced rigorously and communities assured with protection — not platitudes. Britain must confront racism and misogyny head on before it metastasises into daily terror for minorities.