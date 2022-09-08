Broken Delhi-Shimla air link

Inclement weather has caused further postponement of commercial flight operations between Delhi and Shimla, prolonging the wait for a regular air service between the national and the state capitals. The Delhi-Shimla flight service, which has not been in operation since early 2020, was to resume on Tuesday, when the government-run Alliance Air abruptly announced that the ‘weather conditions will not be appropriate for flight operations for the next couple of weeks.’The Alliance Air statement gave no indication about when the operations on this route would resume. The news is a dampener for travellers who wish to avoid the arduous eight-hour road journey between Delhi and Shimla, though there is speculation that flights would resume in the last week of September.

The Shimla Airport, located about 22 km from the city, provides spectacular views during takeoff and landing, but presents challenges peculiar to the hilly terrain. It’s a table-top airport and the runway is much shorter than the standard one. Due to this, only lighter aircraft can use this airport and amid air turbulence, airplanes filled to capacity are unable to take off. Alliance Air started the Delhi-Shimla operations in 2017, but they were halted in 2020 when Alliance’s lease of ATR 42 aircraft came to an end. Further, the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic doused the urgency to restoring the operations. However, with the tourism sector in the state on the upswing, calls for the restoration of the air link with Delhi had become louder.

The train service between Delhi and Shimla cannot be expanded due to the single track between Kalka and Shimla. Roadblocks caused by landslides on the Kalka-Shimla highway, especially during rains, cause much misery to travellers on the road to Shimla. Heavy traffic on the highway during landslides or in the peak tourist season can stretch the travel time between Shimla and Chandigarh to up to eight hours, compounding the troubles of those people who must travel fast due to an emergency or urgent need. To such people, the air service is nothing short of a godsend. Shimla, the capital of an important border state and a hub of tourism in north India, must have an all-weather airport operational 365 days.