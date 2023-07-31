Brutalised women

THE fact that there is no letup in crimes against women raises questions about the enforcement of the stringent laws aimed at ensuring their safety. Symptomatic of the patriarchal attitude that makes men exhibit a sense of entitlement over women and unleash violence on those daring to resist their misogynistic mindset is the chilling murder of a 23-year-old girl by her cousin in New Delhi. On the cusp of fulfilling her dream of bagging a job and leading an independent life, she suffered a gory end on Friday as he stalked her and attacked her fatally with an iron rod for refusing to marry him.

The law and order system has failed to instil the fear of punishment in those prone to violence, thus enabling the culture of impunity to thrive. It is a costly, long and uphill battle for the victims to prove the charges against the perpetrators; many such cases end in miscarriage of justice. Despite the nationwide outrage over the 2012 Nirbhaya case and the strengthening of the penal provisions pertaining to heinous crimes against women in its wake, so many more daughters have been brutalised since then. One recent gruesome case involved an 11-year-old girl, who was gangraped and found covered in blood with bite marks all over her body in a jungle in Madhya Pradesh last week.

The way out of this institutional inertia entails a two-pronged strategy: one, the law must catch up with the criminals, howsoever influential, and also provide quick justice to the victims; and simultaneously, respect for women should be ingrained in boys from an early age — at home, in educational institutions and at the workplace.