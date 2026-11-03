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Home / Editorials / Campus horror : Schools can’t afford to let their guard down

Campus horror : Schools can’t afford to let their guard down

The Tribune Editorial: A school that cannot protect its students has failed in its most fundamental duty

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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THE brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy on a six-year-old girl with special needs in a Panchkula school is a shocker for all stakeholders in the field of education. The incident makes it amply clear that children’s safety on the campus cannot be taken for granted. The Haryana Education Department has suspended two teachers, while the girl’s family has alleged that CCTV cameras were left unmonitored, teachers were assigned other duties and the principal had left before school hours ended. These accusations against the school authorities must be probed in a fair and transparent manner. The disturbing case comes days after a Class-9 boy stabbed a girl in a Pune school over a dispute regarding social media videos.

Schools cannot claim to provide safety simply because cameras are installed or staff members are appointed. Constant supervision, vigilance and prompt intervention are essential, particularly when kids and students with special needs are involved. The proposed safety audit of schools across Haryana must result in enforceable guidelines, regular inspections, adequate staffing and operational surveillance systems. At the same time, the accused (a Class-3 student) must be treated in accordance with juvenile justice provisions. Psychological assessment, counselling and an assessment of his family and social environment are essential. Punishment alone cannot address the underlying causes of aggression and indiscipline among schoolchildren.

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Parents expect schools to ensure a secure environment for their children. The Panchkula and Pune episodes must serve as a wake-up call: no child should have to fear for their safety inside or outside the classroom. A school that cannot protect its students has failed in its most fundamental duty.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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