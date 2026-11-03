Campus horror : Schools can’t afford to let their guard down

THE brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy on a six-year-old girl with special needs in a Panchkula school is a shocker for all stakeholders in the field of education. The incident makes it amply clear that children’s safety on the campus cannot be taken for granted. The Haryana Education Department has suspended two teachers, while the girl’s family has alleged that CCTV cameras were left unmonitored, teachers were assigned other duties and the principal had left before school hours ended. These accusations against the school authorities must be probed in a fair and transparent manner. The disturbing case comes days after a Class-9 boy stabbed a girl in a Pune school over a dispute regarding social media videos.

Schools cannot claim to provide safety simply because cameras are installed or staff members are appointed. Constant supervision, vigilance and prompt intervention are essential, particularly when kids and students with special needs are involved. The proposed safety audit of schools across Haryana must result in enforceable guidelines, regular inspections, adequate staffing and operational surveillance systems. At the same time, the accused (a Class-3 student) must be treated in accordance with juvenile justice provisions. Psychological assessment, counselling and an assessment of his family and social environment are essential. Punishment alone cannot address the underlying causes of aggression and indiscipline among schoolchildren.

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Parents expect schools to ensure a secure environment for their children. The Panchkula and Pune episodes must serve as a wake-up call: no child should have to fear for their safety inside or outside the classroom. A school that cannot protect its students has failed in its most fundamental duty.