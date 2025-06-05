Canada’s G7 snub, a diplomatic setback that India can’t ignore

FOR the first time since 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to skip the G7 Summit — this time due the host country, Canada, not extending an invitation. With the summit scheduled from June 15 to 17 in Alberta, Ottawa’s conspicuous silence on India’s participation is a telling sign of the deep freeze in bilateral relations. The diplomatic estrangement between India and Canada has been worsening since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has dismissed the claim as “absurd”, but relations have remained tense since then. Despite the ongoing attempts at backchannel diplomacy, New Delhi finds itself isolated from a forum it has regularly been invited to as a special guest since 2019.

Advertisement

The Congress party has called the episode a “big diplomatic bungle” and not without reason. India’s absence at a gathering of the world’s most influential economies is not just a symbolic blow; it reflects the erosion of trust with a G7 member at a time when global partnerships are crucial. Ironically, Canada has expressed a desire to reduce its dependence on the US by diversifying trade ties with countries like India, even while relations remain frosty.

While one summit may not alter the arc of Indian diplomacy, the snub cannot be brushed aside. As the world's fifth largest economy and a prominent voice in the Global South, India must assert its place at such high tables — not by entitlement, but by ensuring that its diplomacy is strategic, consistent and free of provocations that leave it isolated. India’s global ambitions hinge not only on economic clout but also on the credibility of its foreign policy. That credibility just took a hit.