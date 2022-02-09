Canadian colleges

The abrupt closure of three colleges in Montreal has left about 2,000 international students, mostly from India, high and dry. More than 1,100 of them are based in Canada, while the rest are attending online classes from home at their native places. The institutions have cited financial problems triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic for their decision to shut shop. Some of the students had paid the pending fee, running into lakhs of rupees, before the colleges closed for the winter vacation late last year. There are reports that the Quebec government suspended the licence of these colleges following the detection of financial and academic irregularities.

The number of Indian students opting for higher education abroad has been rising steadily and is expected to reach 18 lakh by 2024. Their annual overseas spending is also estimated to grow from nearly $30 billion at present to $80 billion by 2024. Canada has overtaken the US in recent years as the most preferred destination for students from India. Most of them take admission in Canadian institutions with the long-term objective of working and settling down in the Maple Country. Disruption of their studies adversely impacts their career prospects and can force them to look for other options or even return to India. The families which have taken hefty loans or sold/mortgaged their property to send their children abroad find themselves on the brink of ruin.

With the latest developments putting the future of many students in jeopardy, the Trudeau government should make alternative arrangements for the completion of their studies or ensure that their tuition and visa fee is refunded. It’s unacceptable to abandon these young people who are contributing handsomely to Canadian economy. At the same time, the system of checks and balances needs to be firmed up so that overseas education aspirants don’t fall into the trap of dubious colleges that are out to make a quick buck. Close coordination between the Indian and Canadian governments can go a long way in weeding out the black sheep and saving students from career-threatening shocks.