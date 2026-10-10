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Home / Editorials / Cancer drug margins : Ensure lower prices reach patients

Cancer drug margins : Ensure lower prices reach patients

The Tribune Editorial: A price cap on medicines is not a cure for the larger crisis of unaffordable cancer care

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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THE government’s decision to cap trade margins on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines at 30% is a welcome intervention in a healthcare market where patients often have little choice but to pay. With cancer treatment financially devastating for many families, curbing excessive mark-ups is an essential step towards making life-saving medicines more affordable. The government estimates that the expanded price controls will save patients Rs 2,500 crore annually, with reductions of up to 70% on some medicines. These are projected gains, however, and their credibility will depend on implementation. The move builds on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s 2019 intervention covering 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. That exercise reportedly generated annual savings of around Rs 984 crore across 526 brands. The precedent suggests that regulating trade margins can deliver tangible benefits without imposing identical prices across the market. Extending the measure to a wider range of cancer medicines, including imported and patented drugs, could offer relief to patients who have been paying steep prices.

However, a price cap on medicines is not a cure for the larger crisis of unaffordable cancer care. Patients also face heavy bills for diagnostics, surgery, radiation, hospitalisation and follow-up treatment. High charges for medical consumables and medicines sold through hospitals warrant scrutiny, too. The Supreme Court’s recent concern over steep medicine mark-ups on such items reinforces the need for greater transparency and accountability across the healthcare system.

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The immediate priority should be to ensure that the promised relief reaches patients. The authorities must promptly notify the covered medicines, publish revised prices, monitor compliance and penalise overcharging. Equally important is the government’s assurance that manufacturers will maintain supplies. Periodic disclosure of actual price reductions, patient savings and medicine availability would help establish whether the intervention is working.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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