Home / Editorials / Case against Punjab cops: Time for new terms of public engagement

Case against Punjab cops: Time for new terms of public engagement

The Tribune Editorial: The alleged assault on a Colonel and his son by Punjab Police officials in March throws up questions on policing methods

Editorial
Updated At : 02:36 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
Five months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court transferred the probe into the alleged assault on a Colonel and his son in Patiala in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a chargesheet against four Punjab Police officials. They have been charged with causing grievous hurt and wrongful restraint. The law will take its own course, but the case throws up probing questions on the policing methods, the often unhinged bravado of those donning the uniform, and a widening public distrust. It also provides an opportunity to re-engage with the citizenry at various levels, and enforce more nuanced ways of conduct and delivery. Recently, a decorated retired General took up cudgels against the threatening and aggressive ways of police escort vehicles. Action followed, but the situation on the ground has hardly changed, and it’s not limited to Punjab.

Chandigarh is an outlier where a citizen’s immediate engagement with an orderly administrative setup helmed by the police happens the moment one steps out on to the road. It’s a collaborative arrangement that expects discipline, provides the infrastructure for it and leaves little room for flouting rules. Sadly, and inexplicably, not even a modicum of this model has been replicated anywhere in the region. Not even when those tasked with this responsibility — the political and bureaucratic top bosses — get a firsthand experience during their stay and work in the UT.

Managing traffic during VIP movement is a perfect test to gauge how trained and empathetic the police force is. The guidelines are meant to cause minimum public inconvenience while ensuring a protective zone. For the commuters, it’s a nightmare. For the constable on the spot, it’s even worse. Cybercrime, gangster modules, drugs — policing is real tough. That’s simply no excuse for not doing it right.

Tags :
