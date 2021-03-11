Cattle disease mismanaged

Even as some cattle were first detected with the vector-borne lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the region in early July, the fact that it continues to spread alarmingly, affecting thousands of animals — mostly cows — across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir is a poor reflection on the authorities’ means to containing and managing the disease. Resultantly, the dairy farmers have been hit economically as it affects the cows’ milk yield and fertility. In addition, they are facing the daunting task of disposing of the carcasses scientifically. Gross mismanagement is evident as animal carcasses lie rotting in the open or are dumped into canals and rivers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab alone, nearly 4,000 head of cattle have perished and 75,000 are afflicted. An urgent multi-pronged strategy, including sanctioning of special funds, to deal with the matter on a war footing from all angles is essential.

The reasons for this viral livestock outbreak to have deteriorated to this unhygienic level that is fraught with grave health and environmental consequences, sadly, cover the entire range of issues involved. Prominently, the response has bared an acute shortage of veterinarians. So has the administration of goatpox vaccine — needed for healthy livestock — been found wanting. Adding to the chaotic scenario is rumour-mongering; experts’ voices quashing tales of consuming cow milk as being dangerous need to be amplified. The LSD has also exposed how traditional village lands reserved for burying animals, called ‘hada rori’, have been shrinking or being encroached upon over the past seven-eight years. The practice of annual contracts for lifting carcasses is dying due to low returns in the sale of leather, bones and hooves.

Awareness about preventive steps and preparedness should be spread as LSD has broken out fairly regularly in India in the past couple of years. With morbidity rate at a high of 50 per cent and mortality rate 1-5 per cent, a better grip on the condition is needed for the long haul as this havoc-wreaking ailment seems to cut across boundaries.