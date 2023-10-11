Centrally tardy

WHY does it require the court’s intervention to get things moving? This pertinent question, asked by a Supreme Court Bench on Monday, sums up the tardiness of the Central Government with regard to judicial appointments. Seventy recommendations had been pending with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for clearance since November 2022. The Bench observed that these names had now ‘suddenly landed’ before the SC collegium. The Centre swung into action after the apex court recently expressed dismay over the delay in the appointment of judges and asked the Attorney General to use his good offices to resolve the issue.

It has taken the Centre no less than three months to approve the appointment of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. In early July, the SC collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had recommended the name of Justice Siddharth Mridul for this post. The Union Government failed to show urgency despite the fact that the situation kept deteriorating in the strife-torn northeastern state.

An inordinate delay in appointing judges is one of the major reasons for the rising pendency of court cases. The number of cases pending in various courts of the country crossed the 5-crore mark in July. The differences between the Supreme Court and the Centre over the collegium-based appointment of judges have adversely impacted the justice delivery system. In November last year, the apex court had lamented that the delay in clearing the recommended names, including those reiterated by the collegium, had led these persons to withdraw their consent. The executive needs to be prompt in raising objections to the recommendations so that such unsavoury situations can be avoided. Dilly-dallying is detrimental to the cause of justice.

