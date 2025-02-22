Centre vs Tamil Nadu

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are still over a year away, but the political slugfest between the BJP and the ruling DMK has already reached fever pitch. A no-holds-barred verbal duel is in progress over the three-language formula, which figures prominently in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The formula is ostensibly aimed at promoting multilingualism, but Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has termed it the Centre’s ploy to impose Hindi on the southern state. He has also accused the BJP-led Union Government of not releasing funds for the NEP’s implementation in Tamil Nadu. Hitting back at the state government, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the DMK to prioritise the interests of young learners and rise above political differences. The obvious victims of this unsavoury confrontation are the students, who are facing uncertainty and confusion over the languages they can learn besides their mother tongue.

As education is on the Concurrent List, it requires concurrence between the Centre and states to ensure the success of various schemes. The Centre is rightly laying stress on the NEP, which is an overarching and holistic document, but it must give freedom to the states to proceed in accordance with their specific requirements. A one-size-fits-all approach undermines India’s rich linguistic diversity. Moreover, political affiliations and considerations should not come in the way of release of funds for the education sector. No state should be subjected to discrimination if it decides not to implement the NEP in toto.

The Tamil Nadu government is not helping matters by laying bare its aversion to Hindi. It should not force students to opt for one language over another. Parents and teachers have a key role to play here as they can help learners make an informed decision. The Centre and the state must try to reach common ground for the sake of the children’s future — and the nation’s too.