‘Chanda chori’ charge : Temple donations must inspire trust

THE controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Mandir is a reminder that faith and accountability must go hand in hand. The row stems from allegations that some individuals collected money in the temple's name through unauthorised means and diverted it for personal gain. A petition seeking an investigation into the alleged “chanda chori” (donation theft) reached the Supreme Court, though the court declined to entertain it directly and asked the petitioner to pursue the appropriate legal remedy. But the issue has quickly spiralled into a political slugfest, with the BJP and the Opposition trading accusations instead of allowing institutions to ascertain the facts.

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Religious institutions occupy a unique place in public life. Donations made to them are acts of trust and carry emotional and spiritual significance. That trust must be protected through transparent financial management, regular audits and prompt disclosure whenever questions arise. Accountability is not an affront to faith; it is the strongest guarantee of its integrity. The larger and more revered the institution, the greater its responsibility to demonstrate that every contribution is being used for its intended purpose.

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The controversy also highlights the dangers of reducing sensitive religious issues to political ammunition. Opposition parties have accused the BJP of failing to prevent “donation theft” and demanded strict action against those responsible. The BJP has countered by accusing its rivals of exploiting a sacred issue for political gain. The distinction between questioning financial management and questioning faith itself must never be blurred. The way forward is an impartial and lawful inquiry. If the allegations are baseless, transparency will restore confidence. If irregularities are found, those responsible must face the law, regardless of their position.