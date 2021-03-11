Chautala’s conviction

THE Delhi court finding former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income is significant for the fact that a powerful person has been brought to book in a second criminal case, close on the heels of Chautala finishing a 10-year jail term in 2021 for corruption and abuse of position in the recruitment of teachers in Haryana. While sentencing the 87-year-old patriarch of the INLD to rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 50 lakh, besides ordering seizure of his properties, the court’s observation that this would send a ‘strong message to potential offenders who acquire assets by abusing their official positions’ would be mere wishful thinking unless it is backed by a strong justice delivery system.

For, though many influential accused — whether politicians, businessmen or bureaucrats — are put in the dock, their conviction rate is abysmally poor. The prosecuting agencies have rarely succeeded in overcoming the common obstacles put forth in such high-profile suits, including case-delaying tactics, witnesses turning hostile or flawed evidence collection. The covert use of threats, force and money power often trump the trial as the prosecution buckles under the collective weight of staff shortage and lack of forensic and scientific leads as also the huge pendency in overburdened courts clogged with lakhs of cases. So much so that often when the verdict is delivered, decades later, justice is too late for the party concerned.

The wheels of justice can move faster if investigators rely more on scientific ways of collecting proof to both nab the guilty as well as protect the victims. The agencies need to be equipped with more manpower, resources and modern tools of probing. Only assured and quick retribution can be a deterrent to crime. Improved law enforcement will also encourage more people to come forward and take on the mighty criminals. There are many more Chautalas — corrupted by power — walking in our midst who need to be put behind bars.