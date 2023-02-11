Checking abuse of power

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s decision to impose restrictions on officials for purchase of property in their name or in the name of their family members at the place of their posting sets a healthy precedent. How much of an impact it has on the ground depends on the resolve shown by officials to take to task their colleagues. Public perception is that the personal land or property dealings of a majority of government officials in any state, more often than not, bear the stamp of abuse of power. To restore trust and for infusing probity, plugging the gaps that offer any scope for wrongdoing is a welcome step. Seeking permission of the competent authority for buying property is covered under conduct rules; what is needed is stricter monitoring and penal recourse for malpractice.

Owning a comfortable dwelling as per the paying capacity is the right of every individual, whether in private or government service. Buying property is among the safest investment instruments for the salaried class. Based on evidence or mere allegations, when doubts begin to be cast on officials’ dealings as a matter of routine, it diminishes their moral authority and their social standing. The institution itself comes under a cloud. Corruption gets a seat at the high table. Allegations have often surfaced of officials, being privy to classified information, buying land at cheap rates in cahoots with politicians where big government projects are planned in the near future to sell these at much higher acquisition rates. Or, of pockets of land suddenly seeing frantic buyouts at throwaway prices because the same set of ‘public servants’ have zeroed in on the area, although it is out of bounds, for the time being, for others. Choosing to ignore such instances is a serious systemic anomaly.

A government job is a cherished dream for many. Secured employment is a motivating factor. Avarice must not be allowed to derail the mission to serve and make a difference in people’s lives. Politicians, too, should be brought under the ambit of the property-related curbs.