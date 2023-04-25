 Checking grain loss : The Tribune India

Checking grain loss

Scientific storage solutions are the key

The sight of grain stocks rotting in the open is not only acutely distressing, but also absurd for what it represents in this time and age — a callous, uncaring, unscientific approach to perhaps the most vital component of the region’s economy. Media reports of overflowing grain markets forcing farmers to unload their wheat stock at a cremation ground in a Rohtak village sum up the bizarre scenario. According to estimates, 12 to 16 million tonnes of foodgrains are lost every year in the country, enough to feed one-third of India’s poor. Despite losses spanning decades, only limited attempts have been made to invest in scientifically-sound storage systems. Not according the utmost priority to technical interventions to reduce post-harvest losses of agricultural commodities is beyond comprehension. A grain saved is a grain produced. Why lose anything that can be saved?

Losses occur at each stage of the supply chain, from production to consumption, but quantitative as well as qualitative storage losses can be most critical. In Punjab, studies have shown that a fairly large percentage of grain output is lost during harvesting, threshing, transportation and storage. The available space to store grains cannot keep up with the record production year after year, despite adverse weather occurrences. Metal silos have proved to be successful alternatives to temporary storage facilities such as cover and plinth. Huge silo storages may not be a relevant solution for small farmers, but setting up technology-driven facilities at the gram panchayat level could be viable.

There have been calls for the establishment of a national grid of rural godowns as per ecological zones, or a national grain board. Besides educating farmers on post-harvest operations, information on grain storage, effective pest management and scientific warehousing needs wider dissemination. Government commitment would involve having a sufficient number of personnel trained in food preservation and quality maintenance. Agricultural engineering can bring huge dividends.

