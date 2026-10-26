Child brides : New cases expose Haryana’s chronic challenge

FIVE suspected child marriage cases in eight days in Haryana’s Jind district, with three weddings prevented and two cases under investigation, expose the persistence of a practice that the law has prohibited. The swift interventions by officials, police and NGOs deserve appreciation, but repeated rescues raise a troubling question: why are families still arranging such marriages? Another case earlier in Jind, where officials stopped the proposed marriage of a 12-year-old girl to a 31-year-old man, illustrates the urgency of changing entrenched attitudes. The intervention reportedly prompted a change of heart within the family and inspired further prevention efforts in Bihar. Such ripple effects show that community engagement can challenge traditions that deny children their childhood.

Kurukshetra has recorded 71 child marriage complaints since 2021-22. Of these, 30 weddings were prevented through counselling or court intervention, while 18 cases involved marriages already solemnised and referred to the police. The remaining 23 complaints concerned couples found to be adults. These figures highlight both the value of timely intervention and the need for effective follow-up. Haryana’s reported 402 complaints in 2025-26 underline the scale of the challenge. The absence of convictions in several past cases raises questions about investigation and prosecution. Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum marriage age is 18 for women and 21 for men.

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Enforcement must be accompanied by sustained awareness, school retention, counselling and support for vulnerable families. Fear of elopement and concerns about family honour can drive parents to arrange early marriages. Financial assistance alone cannot change these attitudes. The administration must track cases from complaint to court verdict and ensure rescued children remain safe and in education. Stopping a wedding is an immediate victory. The lasting achievement will be a society in which no child’s future is sacrificed to tradition.