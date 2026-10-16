Child safety : Rising complaints demand stronger safeguards

A child protection system that cannot ensure timely action against abuse is failing those it is meant to protect. Haryana’s record is deeply troubling: complaints of child abuse and violations of children’s rights received by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) from the state more than tripled from 168 in 2020-21 to 562 in 2025-26, peaking at 1,281 in 2024-25. The 553 complaints reported pending in the latest financial year add to the concern. Behind these figures may lie children waiting for justice, protection and the chance to recover from trauma. The increase in cases may reflect greater awareness and willingness to report violations. However, the sharp decline in complaints in 2025-26 cannot definitely be taken as evidence of improvement. The authorities must explain these fluctuations rather than draw convenient conclusions.

The backlog raises a more immediate concern. For a child facing abuse, delayed action can mean prolonged trauma and continued exposure to harm. Registering a complaint is only the first step. Timely investigation, protection, counselling and rehabilitation matter equally. The government must disclose how many complaints were resolved, referred to the police, found unsubstantiated or carried forward.

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Haryana has laws and institutions designed to protect children, including the POCSO Act and dedicated child protection mechanisms. The challenge lies in ensuring that these safeguards work on the ground. Schools, childcare institutions and families need accessible reporting channels, trained personnel and clear procedures for responding to disclosures of abuse. Children must be able to speak without fear of intimidation or disbelief. The state government, the police and child rights bodies should jointly audit the complaints data, investigate the sudden surge and establish accountability for delays in action. Independent monitoring and regular reporting would help identify gaps and restore confidence.