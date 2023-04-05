China at it again

China’s tendency to throw its weight around, notwithstanding its occasional attempts to play the peacemaker, is all-pervasive. The increasing frequency of its provocations indicates that Beijing swears by the old adage — nothing succeeds like excess. Its move to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, including five mountain peaks and two rivers, is aimed at riling India. The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has brazenly claimed that it has ‘standardised’ the names of these places in Arunachal, which it refers to as ‘Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet’. Beijing had conducted a similar exercise in April 2017 and December 2021. Rejecting China’s meddlesome action, New Delhi has asserted that ‘Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India’ and ‘attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.’

Such ‘strong’ statements have been issued in the past also, but they have failed to deter China from indulging in misadventures. The situation had come to a head in December last year when Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the poorly demarcated Line of Actual Control in Arunachal’s Tawang sector. It is evident that overbearing China is bent on keeping India on tenterhooks with one provocative step after another. This makes it imperative for India to expeditiously ramp up infrastructure in Arunachal. During his visit to the border state in January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated 28 projects, including a bridge over the Siyom river, meant for transporting tanks and artillery guns. However, it is a matter of concern that the strategically important Sela tunnel has missed a series of deadlines.

Along with its aggressive moves on the ground, what makes China an unreliable neighbour is its doublespeak. Beijing has averred that it wants to strengthen ties with India and Russia, terming them ‘emerging major powers with a notable influence.’ Deftly blending diplomacy with opportunism, Beijing has endorsed Russian President Putin’s new Foreign Policy Concept, which mentions deepening of relations with China and India as a priority for Russia. Nevertheless, a triad comprising China, India and Russia will remain a treacherous distraction as long as the Chinese persist with their duplicity.