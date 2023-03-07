China ups defence budget

CHINA’S defence spending will go up by 7.2 per cent to nearly $225 billion in 2023, marking the eighth consecutive year of increase amid the global unease over its aggressive behaviour. The allocation for general public expenditure has been hiked by 5.7 per cent, an indicator that Beijing is prioritising national security over development. It’s the second year in a row that the annual hike in military spending has exceeded 7 per cent, reversing a two-decade trend under which the expansion of defence capabilities took a back seat to economic growth. China’s military spending may only be a third of the US level, but is over three times higher than India’s.

China has justified the increased spending as appropriate and reasonable, claiming that it faces escalating threats. The worsening ties with the US are counterpoised by a warm embrace of President Putin. The security challenges range from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to the US naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands. The responses have included holding unprecedented exercises last August to punish Taiwan for hosting the then US House Speaker Pelosi. What has baffled the neighbours is Beijing’s assertive and offensive use of its military. The border standoff in eastern Ladakh stands out as unprovoked belligerence.

With the National People’s Congress set to confirm Xi Jinping’s third term as President and head of the armed forces, the increased spending will be closely watched for the direction the military buildup takes. China now controls the world’s largest navy by size. Its plans are shrouded in secrecy, but the main areas of spending are likely to include the commissioning of its third aircraft carrier, the rapid production of new destroyers and fighter aircraft and investments in space technology and artificial intelligence for missile targeting systems. It’s a disconcerting proliferation.