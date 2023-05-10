China’s naval mischief

INDIA’S deepening engagement with its allies in the military sphere is certainly not music to China’s ears. The blatant attempt to play spoilsport during the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-23) in the South China Sea underscores Beijing’s discomfort. Boats belonging to a Chinese maritime militia came close to the area where the navies of India and ASEAN countries were taking part in drills. The apparent intention was to disrupt the exercise or intimidate the participants. Fortunately, the drills concluded smoothly, and the two Indian warships — INS Delhi and INS Satpura — moved towards their new destination in the region. Such militias, consisting of commercial fishing boats, reportedly work in tandem with the Chinese authorities.

It’s obvious that China has taken exception to AIME-23, which is aimed at ‘promoting maritime cooperation and enhancing trust, friendship and confidence’ among the navies of India, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei. Last year, Beijing had reacted sharply to the India-US military exercise held in Uttarakhand near the LAC, claiming that it violated the ‘spirit of the border agreements’ signed with India. China’s own record of adhering to these pacts is abysmal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly told his Chinese counterpart Gen Li Shangfu a fortnight ago that China’s violation of existing border agreements had eroded the entire basis of bilateral ties.

China’s latest provocation has come amid the Beijing visit of Pakistan’s naval chief Amjad Khan Niazi. Islamabad is receiving all-out support from China for its naval modernisation plan. Pakistan will get eight Chinese submarines, besides four modern naval frigates. Gen Li told Niazi that the two ‘all-weather friends’ should jointly safeguard their security interests. Thus, India faces a manifold threat from hostile neighbours. The key for New Delhi is to augment its military firepower and be well prepared for any misadventure.