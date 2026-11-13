Clean city survey : Treat it as an opportunity for reflection

THERE is no denying that making cities compete on the cleanliness and sanitation parameters spurs civic bodies and local administrations to do better. It goes without saying then that the cities getting the top ranks in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey must be doing something right. A sense of achievement in the bureaucratic circles is palpable, and rightly so. A missing link, though, is the same degree of enthusiasm among the city dwellers. The apparent mismatch between what’s on paper and the ground reality is hard to ignore. Notwithstanding the allegations of window-dressing and exaggerated claims, the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 offers a moment for reflection.

For the cities that scored high, it presents an opportunity for a far more honest assessment of the unfinished business, and the huge tasks that lie ahead. For the cities that lagged behind, the way forward is studying the good practices being adopted elsewhere, and not investing energy in gaming the system for a higher score. A clean city is eventually not about rankings. It’s a collaborative ecosystem that is dedicated to the idea of clean surroundings, effective waste management and a commitment to behavioural standards.

Cleanliness is a civic habit. If active citizen participation is key, so is the structural preparedness, including the welfare of sanitation staff. Getting a clean city ranking while ignoring the existence of marginalised zones or failing to effectively deal with legacy waste undermines the whole purpose of the exercise. If the Padma Shri to a Chandigarh-based retired IPS officer committed to cleaning up the surroundings acknowledges his contribution as a role model, his lament about public apathy deserves equal attention. If ‘we are like this only’ remains the excuse, a ranking can do little.