Climate challenge: COP31 needs a reality check

Each of the past 12 years ranked among the warmest since records began around 1850. The United Nations Environment Programme says the goal, set out in the Paris Agreement 11 years ago, of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is now out of reach. The best the world can hope for is to restrict it to 1.7-1.8°C. With the UN flagship climate summit underway in Turkiye, scepticism towers over any glimmer of hope. The geopolitical outlook makes it worse, as ongoing wars and an unpredictable White House make meaningful outcomes tougher. The El Nino weather system is yet to peak, but Nepal has already borne the brunt of extreme climate events. The Conference of Parties (COP31) has inherent limitations, primarily the absence of climate multilateralism and contradictory goalposts. A reality check with a pragmatic mandate is the way forward.

There is no shortage of detractors questioning the need for such summits. Much of such cynicism stems from how little the needle has moved over the years. There is also an undeniable sentiment of fatigue among governments. Yet, however painstakingly slow the process, there is no substitute for intense discussions on tackling rising temperatures and high greenhouse gas emissions. For the Global South, it is essential to clearly define what is non-negotiable amid competing, multilayered interests, and underline the costs involved in the transition to renewable energy.

COP31 is taking place at a time when India’s national capital is being subjected to its annual nightmare. Delhi-NCR is struggling to breathe. Here, too, the answers keep falling short. Scientist Soumya Swaminathan’s advice is noteworthy. Do not underestimate the scale of the threat, she says, treat air pollution as a public health emergency like Covid-19. It is counsel that fits the Turkiye summit just as well.