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Home / Editorials / Combating dowry : Faster trials, attitudinal change hold the key

Combating dowry : Faster trials, attitudinal change hold the key

The Tribune Editorial: The SC’s insistence on regular compliance reports should be treated as an accountability mechanism, not a formality

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court has made a much-needed intervention aimed at speeding up trials in cases involving dowry deaths and cruelty against married women. Trial courts have been asked to prioritise such cases, identify matters pending for more than three years and endeavour to frame charges within 60 to 90 days of a chargesheet being filed. Courts have also been urged to minimise adjournments, prepare witness calendars and ensure that evidence is recorded continuously, “as far as practicable”. High Courts are expected to use digital court management systems to monitor older cases and issue alerts.

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The urgency is reflected by the Supreme Court’s December 2025 judgment in State of Uttar Pradesh v. Ajmal Beg. The case took 24 years to reach its conclusion, despite allegations that a young woman had been subjected to demands for a television, motorcycle and cash. Such prolonged litigation compounds the ordeal of the victims’ families and weakens public confidence in the justice delivery system.

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Along with faster trials, the importance of law enforcement and crime prevention cannot be overstated. States and High Courts have been directed to strengthen training for judges, police, prosecutors and protection officers, while improving one-stop centres, counselling services, women’s help desks, helplines and victim assistance. Sustained public awareness about dowry, gender equality and women’s rights is equally important. The SC’s insistence on regular compliance reports should be treated as an accountability mechanism, not a formality. Dowry is ultimately a social evil sustained by attitudes that reduce marriage to a financial transaction. Courts can punish offenders and expedite justice, but lasting change requires families, communities, institutions and governments to reject the abominable practice.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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