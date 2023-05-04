Confusion over pension

THE Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for the filing of applications regarding the ‘higher pension’ option, thereby giving a much-needed breather to lakhs of employees and retirees who were scrambling to do the needful by May 3. Now, they can submit their applications till June 26. The window provided by the extension needs to be optimally utilised to remove the stakeholders’ doubts and apprehensions. Lack of clarity about the rules and the pension calculations has prevented many people from making an informed decision on a matter that impacts their long-term financial security.

The prospect of a higher pension hinges on corpus re-allocation, wherein a sizeable portion of the money needs to be transferred from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). It’s critical for the employee to work out the expected pension amount at retirement so that he or she can take a call on whether to let the money stay and grow in the EPF or transfer it to the EPS. EPFO subscribers can ostensibly receive a higher pension by making a higher contribution, taking into consideration the ‘actual salary’ (average of basic salary+dearness allowance of the last 60 months) at the time of retirement and the number of years served. However, only a significant pension differential can make the new option lucrative for applicants. After all, some of them might prefer a lump sum withdrawal that would eventually reduce the amount of their monthly pension.

Over the next few weeks, the EPFO should come up with crystal-clear guidelines on the calculation of corpus re-allocation. The contribution and deduction methodology must be finalised in a transparent manner for the benefit of employers as well as employees. There is also a dire need to pay due attention to the pension-related issues of private-sector employees, who are invariably overlooked by governments which often go out of the way to financially secure the future of their own staffers. The private sector’s contribution to India’s growth story necessitates a better deal for its employees.