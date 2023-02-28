Cong prepares for 2024

There was a spring in Rahul Gandhi’s step at the Congress plenary in Raipur, having earned his spurs after an exacting Bharat Jodo Yatra. He spoke about being accommodative for bringing about a political change, of shedding the ego and sacrificing for the larger good. An eternal optimist would have found hints in the speech that the Grand Old Party was finally coming around to the idea of positing itself as one among equals. Or that an Opposition Jodo Yatra could be in the works, and Rahul was willing to confine himself to being the Congress’ face for the 2024 elections. A pragmatist would see otherwise. Buoyed by the success of the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march, the Congress may have only hardened its stance on being the first among equals. Perhaps ending, in the process, any confusion about who it wants to lead a possible coalition and be the prime-ministerial candidate. The party’s strategy could be a repeat of 2019. A united Opposition front in its true sense may be a non-starter.

Another long march is being planned for Rahul, this time from the north-east to the west. The traction could give the Congress more bargaining power while negotiating with likely allies, but banking on a Bharat Jodo Yatra alone to dislodge the mighty BJP is ambitious. Harping on its old promises and taking to the streets on the Adani issue minus a common agenda that seeks to fix the perceived flaws in the BJP’s governance model does not look like a winning strategy. A below-par performance in this year’s Assembly elections would be the undoing of all such grandiose plans. The delay in reaching out to non-BJP parties and being responsive to coalition compulsions will only help the ruling party’s cause.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is confident that the BJP is beatable, provided the Opposition parties fight the Lok Sabha polls unitedly. At this juncture, the possibility of their coming together appears remote, unless the Congress springs a surprise.