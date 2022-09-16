Congress defections

Amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in a desperate attempt to revitalise the Congress, the party has fallen apart in Goa, where eight of its 11 MLAs have switched over to the ruling BJP. The Congress is no stranger to defections in this coastal state. In 2019, 10 of its 15 MLAs had joined the BJP, with three of them going on to become ministers. What’s more worrying for the Congress this time is that its legislators have jumped ship just six months after the Assembly election results, even as the Speaker has accepted the ‘merger’ of the state Congress Legislature Party into the BJP. The gaping flaws in the anti-defection law have been exposed all over again. With opportunism being the name of the game in politics, it’s hard to buy the Goa Chief Minister’s contention that the MLAs have joined the ruling party unconditionally.

The chaos in the top echelons of the Congress is having a ripple effect in the states. The party not only lost power to AAP in Punjab earlier this year, but also couldn’t stop the BJP — a fringe player in the border state — from inducting some of its former ministers. The Goa reversal comes days before the Congress is scheduled to kickstart the process to elect its new president. The party needs to overcome its leadership crisis at the earliest so as to stand a chance of taking on the BJP in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections later this year. A strong and stable high command is also a must for the Congress to spearhead the Opposition challenge in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress, however, is not the only party struggling to keep its flock together. A split in the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Now, AAP has accused the BJP of offering monstrous sums to some of its MLAs in Punjab in a bid to destabilise the state government. Can the fragmented Opposition withstand the BJP’s onslaught? That’s the all-important question in the run-up to the 2024 battle.