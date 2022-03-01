Coronavirus origin

New studies zero in on Wuhan wet market

Coronavirus origin

The origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed around 6 million lives worldwide and wrecked many economies, has remained an enigmatic puzzle over the past two years. Two new studies have raised hope that the world will finally get some definitive answers. Research carried out by scientists, including those from the University of Arizona, indicates that China’s Wuhan wet market may have been the source of the novel coronavirus and not the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to the studies, not yet peer-reviewed, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was very likely present in live mammals sold in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019 and it twice spilled over into people working or shopping there. Earlier, there was speculation that the virus leaked from the institute’s maximum-security biological laboratory under suspicious circumstances. However, an investigation carried out by an expert team of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January-February 2021 had virtually ruled out the lab leak theory.

China, which has largely been evasive over the origin of the virus, needs to take cognisance of these new studies and come out with a detailed response. Under fire from the international community, Beijing had initially dragged its feet before allowing the WHO team to visit Wuhan — an entire year after the outbreak of the pandemic — and that too amid allegations that the experts were restrained from conducting a free and fair probe.

A transparent, multi-agency investigation is a must to get to the bottom of the matter. This can’t be done without the unconditional cooperation of the Chinese authorities. There is no doubt that there were lapses in China’s disease surveillance which led to disastrous consequences for the whole world. Scientists have rightly observed that understanding the Covid pandemic’s origin is the key to mitigating future outbreaks. It’s a long-drawn-out process to pinpoint animal sources of such viruses and the way they enter human bodies. Sustained and focused research, devoid of political considerations, can tell us clearly how it all started and how we can be better prepared to avert another catastrophe.

