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Home / Editorials / Corruption backlog : As cases pile up, deterrence weakens

Corruption backlog : As cases pile up, deterrence weakens

The Tribune Editorial: As many as 7,229 corruption cases investigated by the CBI were pending trial at the end of 2025

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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THE fight against corruption suffers from a debilitating contradiction: the machinery to investigate wrongdoing is extensive, but the machinery to deliver timely justice remains painfully slow. The latest Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report highlights the scale of the problem. As many as 7,229 corruption cases investigated by the CBI were pending trial at the end of 2025. More alarming, 409 had remained unresolved for more than 20 years, while 2,447 had been pending for 10 to 20 years. A corruption case that drags on for decades defeats much of the purpose of prosecution. The accused may retire, witnesses may become unavailable, records may be harder to trace and public memory may fade. Most importantly, the deterrent value of punishment is diminished. The message that reaches potential offenders is not that corruption will certainly be punished, but that accountability can be postponed almost indefinitely.

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The problem cannot be laid entirely at the judiciary’s door. The CVC report points to delays at several stages, including investigation, obtaining documents and responses from foreign jurisdictions, and securing necessary sanctions. As of December 2025, 473 corruption cases were still under CBI investigation. There were also 14,083 appeals, revisions and writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court and high courts. Therefore, investigative agencies must be adequately staffed and technologically equipped, prosecutors strengthened and corruption courts provided sufficient judicial and administrative capacity. Cases pending for five, 10 or 20 years should be subject to systematic monitoring, with responsibility fixed for avoidable delays.

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The objective of an anti-corruption regime cannot simply be to register cases or secure convictions eventually. It must ensure that justice is swift enough to deter, fair enough to command confidence and final enough to restore public faith.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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