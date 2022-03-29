Costlier essential drugs

After fuel, cooking gas, edible oils and essential commodities, another price rise has been announced, and this would really hurt. With the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s approval, the prices of nearly 800 drugs on the National List of Essential Medicines, which are used to treat the majority of common ailments, will go up by 10.7 per cent beginning April 1, the first day of the next fiscal. The relief to the pharmaceutical industry, which has been demanding a substantial increase citing rising costs of raw material imports mainly due to the pandemic, comes at the cost of the consumers, already battling the inflation. Price controls, or fixing the maximum retail price, are in place for scheduled drugs, which constitute 16 per cent of the 6,000 formulations available in the market. As the Wholesale Price Index is used as the base to revise prices of scheduled drugs, its sharp rise, the explanation being forwarded is, got reflected in the new prices.

Medicines are a basic necessity, not an avoidable indulgence. Ensuring reasonable pricing, thus, is the state’s duty, even if it means cushioning and rationalising the impact of rising manufacturing costs. Though medical devices such as coronary stents and knee implants, too, have come under the ambit of price controls in recent years, indicating an agenda for ethical practices, a substantial hike in prices of essential medicines bought off the counter by a vast number of people is difficult to justify. It seems to follow the pattern of arbitrary rate-lists practised by large sections of the costlier-by-the-day private healthcare system. On the issue of unethical and corrupt practices of giving gifts and offering freebies to doctors by pharma companies for prescribing their medicines, the Supreme Court recently sought the Centre’s response to a PIL asking for regulatory and penalty guidelines.

The prices of petroleum products had stayed almost constant in the run-up to the state elections, and a hefty hike was expected after the results. That is being played out now. Costlier essential medicines, though, is a burden that needs some shedding.