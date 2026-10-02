Courage in the air : Flydubai ordeal raises troubling questions

THE bravery of an Indian pilot and others who helped save 174 lives aboard a Flydubai plane deserves a grand salute. The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv plunged after the captain, Smit Machchhar, was stabbed by his co-pilot. Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to confront the attacker. Israeli flyer Yaniv Hayun was among those who incapacitated the co-pilot before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Their timely response prevented what would have been a catastrophic tragedy.

There are several key questions that the ongoing probe needs to answer. Why did the co-pilot attack the captain? Was the act premeditated? Was there an ideological motive, a personal grievance or another explanation? Investigators from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel and other countries must establish the facts. This task requires cooperation across borders. Premature conclusions must be avoided. The theories doing the rounds range from terrorism to radicalisation and mental health issues. Claims of Iranian involvement have not yet been substantiated.

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The harrowing incident, which comes days before the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel, has turned the spotlight on aviation security. How did the co-pilot gain access to a weapon? Were existing cockpit security procedures followed? Were warning signs ignored? A transparent examination of aviation protocols is required. For now, the clearest takeaway is human rather than political. The wounded captain, along with crew members and passengers, acted under extraordinary pressure to keep an aircraft in the sky. Their courage deserves utmost respect and appreciation. Looking at the big picture, the aviation authorities owe passengers the strongest possible safeguards against the recurrence of such an episode.