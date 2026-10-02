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Home / Editorials / Courage in the air : Flydubai ordeal raises troubling questions

Courage in the air : Flydubai ordeal raises troubling questions

The Tribune Editorial: For now, the clearest takeaway is human rather than political.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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THE bravery of an Indian pilot and others who helped save 174 lives aboard a Flydubai plane deserves a grand salute. The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv plunged after the captain, Smit Machchhar, was stabbed by his co-pilot. Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to confront the attacker. Israeli flyer Yaniv Hayun was among those who incapacitated the co-pilot before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Their timely response prevented what would have been a catastrophic tragedy.

There are several key questions that the ongoing probe needs to answer. Why did the co-pilot attack the captain? Was the act premeditated? Was there an ideological motive, a personal grievance or another explanation? Investigators from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel and other countries must establish the facts. This task requires cooperation across borders. Premature conclusions must be avoided. The theories doing the rounds range from terrorism to radicalisation and mental health issues. Claims of Iranian involvement have not yet been substantiated.

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The harrowing incident, which comes days before the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel, has turned the spotlight on aviation security. How did the co-pilot gain access to a weapon? Were existing cockpit security procedures followed? Were warning signs ignored? A transparent examination of aviation protocols is required. For now, the clearest takeaway is human rather than political. The wounded captain, along with crew members and passengers, acted under extraordinary pressure to keep an aircraft in the sky. Their courage deserves utmost respect and appreciation. Looking at the big picture, the aviation authorities owe passengers the strongest possible safeguards against the recurrence of such an episode.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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