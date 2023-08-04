Course correction

THE Union Government has told pharmaceutical companies to mandatorily adopt Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in accordance with the regulations stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Firms having an annual turnover of over Rs 250 crore will have to do the needful within six months, while those with a lower turnover have been given 12 months for compliance. Failure to follow the timelines can lead to penal action.

The Centre’s directive comes amid reports that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has told a Madhya Pradesh-based pharma firm to halt the manufacturing of its cough syrup that was linked to the deaths of children in Cameroon. Last year, pharma companies based in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had landed in trouble after the cough syrups made by them were considered responsible for the deaths of children in the Gambia and Uzbekistan, respectively. These cases have dented the credibility of Indian pharma firms and undermined India’s stature as the pharmacy of the world, especially the Global South.

It’s a major cause for concern that barely one-fifth of India’s pharma manufacturing units — the majority of them being in the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) category — have WHO GMP certification. Recent inspections by drug regulators have found several irregularities, including poor documentation, lack of analytical validation, no investigation into quality failure and absence of internal product quality review. It’s evident that the government’s exhortations to pharma companies to adopt the GMP system through ‘self-regulation’ have not worked. The path to mandatory compliance is bound to be rocky, unless the gaps in the regulatory mechanism are plugged on priority. There should be no compromise on the quality and safety of drugs manufactured in the country, no matter whether they are meant for domestic consumption or for export purposes. Exemplary action against the erring firms can deter others from lowering the bar.