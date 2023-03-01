Covid-19 origins

A CLASSIFIED report of the US Department of Energy marks an incremental, but not a determinative, shift towards the conclusion that Covid-19 was most likely the result of a leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The findings reopen a long-simmering and unresolved debate about how the virus came to be. The department, which oversees a network of laboratories, was earlier undecided on how SARS-CoV-2 emerged in late 2019. The new assessment is based on fresh intelligence but offered with ‘low confidence’ — weakened by uncertain evidence or sourcing. In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded with ‘moderate confidence’ that the virus probably spread after a mishap at a laboratory, but several agencies still do not concur. China has trashed the latest report, but its lack of transparency and withholding of information all through the pandemic years have derailed the quest for truth.

The Covid-19 death toll has been put at nearly 68 lakh. The turmoil it created in the global economy continues to wreak havoc. Finding the origins of the virus is seen as crucial for better fighting or even preventing another pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has drawn criticism for its delayed and insufficient investigation and China for its non-cooperation, denial of access and covering up of evidence. The burden of proof is on Beijing to let the global scientific community establish beyond doubt its contention that the virus occurred naturally in animals and spread to humans.

The then President Trump’s handling of the pandemic made it a political flashpoint in the US. Since he dubbed it a ‘Chinese virus’, its emergence has been a subject of vigorous debate. Any report bolstering the idea that the virus leaked from a lab will be used to score political points. The lab-leak theory is set to dominate the proceedings of a new committee formed by the House Republicans to investigate the issue. Putting together the pieces on how Covid-19 originated through a dispassionate probe is vital. An incomplete answer will not do.