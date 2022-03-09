MORE than two years after the first Covid-19 case was detected in India, the actual death toll continues to be obscured by inaccuracies. Going by the official count, at least 5.15 lakh people have succumbed to the virus so far. However, this figure is widely regarded as just a conservative estimate in view of large-scale underreporting and undercounting of casualties. Last month, the Supreme Court had said that ‘official statistics are not true on death figures’, while taking a serious note of the rejection of a large number of compensation claims by several state governments. Now, the court has hinted at ordering a probe into the allegations that some doctors are issuing fake Covid certificates to help ineligible people get the ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 each.

A thorough and time-bound investigation is needed to separate the genuine claims from the fraudulent ones. It’s probable that many persons who lost their family members to Covid might still be running from pillar to post for compensation, while unscrupulous elements have pocketed the money in connivance with corrupt doctors. Thousands of claims were rejected last year on the grounds that the death certificate did not mention Covid as the cause of death, prompting the court to stipulate that if a patient had died within 30 days of being declared Covid-positive, his or her family was entitled to compensation ‘without any further conditions’. The order’s twin objectives were to cut red tape and expedite the payment of relief, but it seems that the relaxation is being grossly misused. No wonder ever since the court expanded the eligibility criterion, the deaths officially recorded by state governments have been hugely outnumbered by the claims.

This mismatch will persist unless a nationwide audit is conducted to establish clarity on the real number of Covid deaths. All states and union territories must review their medical records and take corrective action wherever irregularities are detected. The officials responsible for lapses in documentation and the doctors indulging in fraud should be brought to book. A calamity must not be allowed to become an opportunity for shady operators to make a quick buck.