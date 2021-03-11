Covid precautions

The sudden surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the country during the past few days has led to increased monitoring and advisories being put out to be on alert, but a key difference this time round that should come as a relief is the low severity of the disease. Majority of those testing positive are reporting mild symptoms with very few instances of hospitalisation, lending a degree of reassurance in the general outlook. That should not lead to disregarding calls by public health experts to go back to observing safety protocols and ramping up health facilities as a preparatory step, with a focus on accelerating genome sequencing of all samples to identify any stronger variant that could be the cause behind new infections.

Many infected patients going unreported because of low testing is a possibility, but even in Maharashtra, which is seeing a sharp spike in cases, measured precautionary steps are being announced to ensure there is no disruption in normal activities. That is the right approach, not a panic reaction or imposing harsh restrictions. Even if it keeps changing form, the virus will continue to be a part of our environment. Omicron and its sub-variants can re-infect any vaccinated person and taking chances is ill-advised. What also needs to be stressed is to avoid being casual and careless about anyone falling sick and seek immediate medical assistance. People with low immunity have to be protected and transmission curtailed. It would be prudent for those in the high-risk category, especially, to avoid crowded places, wear masks and maintain hand hygiene.

The Centre’s advice for adopting a risk-assessment strategy on the public health responses lays stress on a critical component: devise policies in such a manner so as not to lose the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic. That is best done by adhering to simple Covid protocols that had become accepted behaviour not so long ago.