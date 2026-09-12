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Home / Editorials / Crossing the line : ‘Mr Singh’ advertisement lays bare racial bias
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Crossing the line : ‘Mr Singh’ advertisement lays bare racial bias

The Tribune Editorial: The US Department of Homeland Security has argued that the campaign was intended to highlight specific cases involving foreign nationals accused of serious offences

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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A widespread backlash has forced the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to remove its controversial social media advertisement targeting “Mr Singh”. However, the unsavoury episode cannot be dismissed merely with the deletion of a post. The advertisement, part of a campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers, used AI-generated imagery showing a bearded brown man with the message, “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh,” followed by the threat, “Self-deport or find out.” Indian-American and Sikh organisations, along with Democratic leaders, rightly condemned the post as racist and discriminatory.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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