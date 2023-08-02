Curbing film piracy

PASSED by Parliament, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 ticks the right boxes, mostly for the film industry which has time and again flagged the issue of unauthorised recording and exhibition of films causing huge losses. The crackdown on film piracy seeks to address these longstanding concerns. Piracy will be a criminal violation inviting stringent fines and imprisonment. The punishment can be up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 5 per cent of the production cost of the film, or both. There are also provisions to curb the transmission of pirated film content on the Internet. The Information and Broadcasting Minister has asserted that piracy is like cancer and this legislation will uproot it. However, much would depend on the enforcement mechanisms that are put in place.

The Bill expands the range of age ratings available to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which clears films for public exhibition. The three new categories are recommendatory markers, meant for parents to consider whether children should view a particular film. In its 2021 version, the Bill allowed the Centre to make the CBFC re-examine films already cleared by it. Following fierce resistance, this provision has been omitted. The 10-year validity of censor board certificates has been modified for perpetuity. It marks the end of revisionary powers.

Curbing digital piracy of films remains a challenge. Illicit copying and unauthorised downloading of content are rampant in the country. Tackling the problem at its origin is the key for the film industry, as is understanding the reasons behind the inclination towards piracy. Studies indicate that it’s a behavioural trait, even as the cost factor plays a big role. A plausible solution is offering legal content at reasonable prices, rendering piracy unappealing.